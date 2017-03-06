WIBW News Now!

Hog Wild Coaches Club – State Tournament Edition 3-6-17

by on March 6, 2017 at 8:45 PM (43 mins ago)

The Hog Wild Coaches Club is back for another basketball season.

On our final edition of the season, we preview the upcoming state tournaments with coaches from across northeast Kansas whose teams qualified for state.

Join us beginning Wednesday at 2:15 pm for our four day long coverage of the Road to the Championship, presented by The Landing Grill and Bar, on 580 WIBW.

 

Steve Wallace, Shawnee Heights boys

Ted Schuler, Hayden boys

Brit Reid, Hayden girls

Jim Johnston, Rock Creek boys

Matt Barrett, Burlington boys

David Gilman, Burlington girls

John Malloy, Jeff West girls

Linndy Frieden, Silver Lake boys

Shanna Perine, Wabaunsee girls

Creighton Winters, Burlingame boys

