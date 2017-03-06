Hog Wild Coaches Club – State Tournament Edition 3-6-17

The Hog Wild Coaches Club is back for another basketball season.
On our final edition of the season, we preview the upcoming state tournaments with coaches from across northeast Kansas whose teams qualified for state.
Join us beginning Wednesday at 2:15 pm for our four day long coverage of the Road to the Championship, presented by The Landing Grill and Bar, on 580 WIBW.
Steve Wallace, Shawnee Heights boys
Ted Schuler, Hayden boys
Brit Reid, Hayden girls
Jim Johnston, Rock Creek boys
Matt Barrett, Burlington boys
David Gilman, Burlington girls
John Malloy, Jeff West girls
Linndy Frieden, Silver Lake boys
Shanna Perine, Wabaunsee girls
Creighton Winters, Burlingame boys