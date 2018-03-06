Hog Wild Coaches Club – State Tournament Preview Edition 3-5-18

The high school basketball season has reached its climax!
The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.
Listen to the five city basketball coaches who have qualified for state as they recap their most recent games and give a preview of their state tournament matchups.
This Week’s Games
Wednesday
6A Girls – Washburn Rural vs Manhattan – 4:45
4A-II Girls – Hayden vs Andale – 4:45
5A Boys – Seaman vs Pittsburg – 6:30
Thursday
6A Boys – Topeka High vs Olathe East – 4:45
4A-II Boys – Hayden vs Marysville – 4:45
Luke Noll, Hayden girls
Craig Cox, Seaman boys
Torrey Head, Hayden boys
Kevin Bordewick, Washburn Rural girls
Pat Denney, Topeka High boys