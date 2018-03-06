WIBW News Now!

Hog Wild Coaches Club – State Tournament Preview Edition 3-5-18

by on March 6, 2018 at 11:23 AM

The high school basketball season has reached its climax!

The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.

Listen to the five city basketball coaches who have qualified for state as they recap their most recent games and give a preview of their state tournament matchups.

This Week’s Games

Wednesday
6A Girls – Washburn Rural vs Manhattan – 4:45
4A-II Girls – Hayden vs Andale – 4:45
5A Boys – Seaman vs Pittsburg – 6:30

Thursday
6A Boys – Topeka High vs Olathe East – 4:45
4A-II Boys – Hayden vs Marysville – 4:45

Luke Noll, Hayden girls

Craig Cox, Seaman boys

Torrey Head, Hayden boys

Kevin Bordewick, Washburn Rural girls

Pat Denney, Topeka High boys

