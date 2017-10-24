Hog Wild Coaches Club – Week Eight 2017

Week eight of the high school football season is in the books.
The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.
Listen to all seven city coaches as they recap their most recent contest and give a preview of their upcoming game.
Week Eight Results:
Emporia 19, Shawnee Heights 14
Hayden 27, Holton 13
Junction City 29, Seaman 10
Topeka High 55, Highland Park 0
Washburn Rural 42, Topeka West 0
Week Nine Games:
Shawnee Heights vs Leavenworth^ (on 580 WIBW and FM News 104.9)
Garden City vs Washburn Rural*
Jeff West vs Hayden
Kansas City Schlagle vs Highland Park^
Maize vs Topeka West^
Seaman vs Mill Valley^
Topeka High vs Wichita South*
(^ – 5A playoff game; * – 6A playoff game)
Ryan Kelly, Topeka West
Steve Buhler, Washburn Rural
Jason Swift, Shawnee Heights
Walt Alexander, Topeka High
Glenn O’Neil, Seaman
Bill Arnold, Hayden
Faron Kraft, Highland Park