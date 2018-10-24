WIBW News Now!

Hog Wild Coaches Club – Week Eight Recap 2018

by on October 23, 2018 at 11:17 PM (4 hours ago)

The high school football season is here!

The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm. 

Listen to all seven city coaches as they recap the previous weekend’s action and give a preview of their upcoming game.

Week Eight Scores:
Hayden 36, Wellsville 0
Lansing 27, Shawnee Heights 19
Manhattan 58, Highland Park 0
Topeka High 56, Topeka West 20
Washburn Rural 20, Seaman 7

Week Nine Playoff Games:
6A: #5 Washburn Rural vs #12 Garden City (LIVE on AM 580 WIBW)
6A: #4 Topeka High vs #13 Hutchinson
5A: #7 Shawnee Heights vs #10 Blue Valley Southwest
5A: #8 Seaman vs #9 Sumner Academy
5A: #13 Topeka West at #4 Mill Valley
5A: #16 Highland Park at #1 St. Thomas Aquinas
3A: Hayden vs Holton

Steve Buhler, Washburn Rural

Ryan Kelly, Topeka West

Walt Alexander, Topeka High

Glenn O’Neil, Seaman

Mike Foristiere, Highland Park

Jason Swift, Shawnee Heights

Bill Arnold, Hayden

