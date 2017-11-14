WIBW News Now!

Hog Wild Coaches Club – Week Eleven 2017

by on November 14, 2017 at 10:21 AM (2 hours ago)

The sectional round of the high school football season is in the books.

The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm. 

Listen to area coaches as they recap their most recent contest and give a preview of their upcoming game.

Sectional Round Scores:
4A-II: Hayden 30, Burlington 24
4A-II: Frontenac 55, Holton 21
3A: Silver Lake 13, Galena 6
8-M I: Burlingame 63, West Elk 42

Sub-State Round Games:
4A-II: Hayden at Frontenac
3A: Sabetha at Silver Lake
8-M I: Burlington at St. Paul

Bill Arnold, Hayden

CJ Hamilton, Silver Lake

Brooks Barta, Holton

Mark Smith, Frontenac

Jeff Slater, Burlingame

