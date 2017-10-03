Hog Wild Coaches Club – Week Five 2017

Week five of the high school football season is in the books.
The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.
Listen to all seven city coaches as they recap their most recent contest and give a preview of their upcoming game.
Week Five Results:
Emporia 54, Topeka West 13
Junction City 61, Highland Park 12
Manhattan 27, Seaman 9
Topeka High 48, Shawnee Heights 14
Washburn Rural 30, Hayden 26
Week Six Games:
Topeka High at Washburn Rural (on 580 WIBW and FM News 104.9)
Highland Park at Topeka West
Seaman at Emporia
Shawnee Heights at Hayden
Faron Kraft, Highland Park
Ryan Kelly, Topeka West
Steve Buhler, Washburn Rural
Walt Alexander, Topeka High
Jason Swift, Shawnee Heights
Glenn O’Neil, Seaman
Bill Arnold, Hayden