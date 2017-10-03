Hog Wild Coaches Club – Week Five 2017

Week five of the high school football season is in the books.

The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.

Listen to all seven city coaches as they recap their most recent contest and give a preview of their upcoming game.

Week Five Results:

Emporia 54, Topeka West 13

Junction City 61, Highland Park 12

Manhattan 27, Seaman 9

Topeka High 48, Shawnee Heights 14

Washburn Rural 30, Hayden 26

Week Six Games:

Topeka High at Washburn Rural (on 580 WIBW and FM News 104.9)

Highland Park at Topeka West

Seaman at Emporia

Shawnee Heights at Hayden

Faron Kraft, Highland Park

Ryan Kelly, Topeka West

Steve Buhler, Washburn Rural

Walt Alexander, Topeka High

Jason Swift, Shawnee Heights

Glenn O’Neil, Seaman

Bill Arnold, Hayden