WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


77°F
Mostly Cloudy
Feels Like 77°
Winds South 13 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm78°
61°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm71°
63°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Thunderstorm77°
66°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Thunderstorm74°
54°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear74°
58°

Hog Wild Coaches Club – Week Five 2017

by on October 3, 2017 at 9:50 AM (56 mins ago)

Week five of the high school football season is in the books.

The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm. 

Listen to all seven city coaches as they recap their most recent contest and give a preview of their upcoming game.

Week Five Results:
Emporia 54, Topeka West 13
Junction City 61, Highland Park 12
Manhattan 27, Seaman 9
Topeka High 48, Shawnee Heights 14
Washburn Rural 30, Hayden 26

Week Six Games:
Topeka High at Washburn Rural (on 580 WIBW and FM News 104.9)
Highland Park at Topeka West
Seaman at Emporia
Shawnee Heights at Hayden

Faron Kraft, Highland Park

Ryan Kelly, Topeka West

Steve Buhler, Washburn Rural

Walt Alexander, Topeka High

Jason Swift, Shawnee Heights

Glenn O’Neil, Seaman

Bill Arnold, Hayden

Dan Lucero is a member of the WIBW Sports Staff. Follow him on Twitter @danluceroshow or email him at dan.lucero@alphamediausa.com.