Hog Wild Coaches Club – Week Five Recap 2018

Week Five Scores:
Hayden 30, Jeff West 7
Junction City 55, Highland Park 0
Shawnee Heights 30, KC Washington 14
Topeka High 62, Seaman 21
Washburn Rural 47, Topeka West 19
Week Six Games:
Washburn Rural at Topeka High (LIVE on 580 WIBW)
Hayden at Bishop Ward
Highland Park at Emporia
Leavenworth at Shawnee Heights
Topeka West at Seaman
Steve Buhler, Washburn Rural
Ryan Kelly, Topeka West
Mike Foristiere, Highland Park
Walt Alexander, Topeka High
Jason Swift, Shawnee Heights
Glenn O’Neil, Seaman
Bill Arnold, Hayden