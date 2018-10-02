WIBW News Now!

Hog Wild Coaches Club – Week Five Recap 2018

by on October 2, 2018 at 1:24 PM (3 hours ago)

The high school football season is here!

The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm. 

Listen to all seven city coaches as they recap the previous weekend’s action and give a preview of their upcoming game.

Week Five Scores:
Hayden 30, Jeff West 7
Junction City 55, Highland Park 0
Shawnee Heights 30, KC Washington 14
Topeka High 62, Seaman 21
Washburn Rural 47, Topeka West 19

Week Six Games:
Washburn Rural at Topeka High (LIVE on 580 WIBW)
Hayden at Bishop Ward
Highland Park at Emporia
Leavenworth at Shawnee Heights
Topeka West at Seaman

Steve Buhler, Washburn Rural

Ryan Kelly, Topeka West

Mike Foristiere, Highland Park

Walt Alexander, Topeka High

Jason Swift, Shawnee Heights

Glenn O’Neil, Seaman

Bill Arnold, Hayden

