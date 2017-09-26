WIBW News Now!

Hog Wild Coaches Club – Week Four 2017

by on September 26, 2017 at 9:56 AM (2 hours ago)

Week four of the high school football season is in the books.

The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm. 

Listen to all seven city coaches as they recap their most recent contest and give a preview of their upcoming game.

Week Four Results:
Emporia 61, Highland Park 8
Hayden 63, Topeka West 26
Junction City 35, Washburn Rural 21
Manhattan 21, Topeka High 14
Shawnee Heights 21, Seaman 14

Week Five Matchups:
Topeka High at Shawnee Heights (on Country 106.9)
Emporia at Topeka West
Hayden at Washburn Rural
Junction City at Highland Park
Seaman at Manhattan

Ryan Kelly, Topeka West

Faron Kraft, Highland Park

Steve Buhler, Washburn Rural

Jason Swift, Shawnee Heights

Glenn O’Neil, Seaman

Walt Alexander, Topeka High

Bill Arnold, Hayden

