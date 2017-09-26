Hog Wild Coaches Club – Week Four 2017

Week four of the high school football season is in the books.
The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.
Listen to all seven city coaches as they recap their most recent contest and give a preview of their upcoming game.
Week Four Results:
Emporia 61, Highland Park 8
Hayden 63, Topeka West 26
Junction City 35, Washburn Rural 21
Manhattan 21, Topeka High 14
Shawnee Heights 21, Seaman 14
Week Five Matchups:
Topeka High at Shawnee Heights (on Country 106.9)
Emporia at Topeka West
Hayden at Washburn Rural
Junction City at Highland Park
Seaman at Manhattan
Ryan Kelly, Topeka West
Faron Kraft, Highland Park
Steve Buhler, Washburn Rural
Jason Swift, Shawnee Heights
Glenn O’Neil, Seaman
Walt Alexander, Topeka High
Bill Arnold, Hayden