Hog Wild Coaches Club – Week Nine 2017

Week nine of the high school football season is in the books.

Week Nine Results:

Garden City 7, Washburn Rural 0

Hayden 35, Jeff West 28

Maize 52, Topeka West 6

Mill Valley 31, Seaman 7

Schlagle 57, Highland Park 16

Shawnee Heights 40, Leavenworth 21

Topeka High 61, Wichita South 6

Week Ten Games:

Topeka High vs Garden City (on Country 106.9)

Hayden vs Prairie View

St. James Academy vs Shawnee Heights

Steve Buhler, Washburn Rural

Walt Alexander, Topeka High

Jason Swift, Shawnee Heights

Faron Kraft, Highland Park

Ryan Kelly, Topeka West

Glenn O’Neil, Seaman

Bill Arnold, Hayden