Hog Wild Coaches Club – Week Nine 2017

Week nine of the high school football season is in the books.
The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.
Listen to all seven city coaches as they recap their most recent contest and give a preview of their upcoming game.
Week Nine Results:
Garden City 7, Washburn Rural 0
Hayden 35, Jeff West 28
Maize 52, Topeka West 6
Mill Valley 31, Seaman 7
Schlagle 57, Highland Park 16
Shawnee Heights 40, Leavenworth 21
Topeka High 61, Wichita South 6
Week Ten Games:
Topeka High vs Garden City (on Country 106.9)
Hayden vs Prairie View
St. James Academy vs Shawnee Heights
Steve Buhler, Washburn Rural
Walt Alexander, Topeka High
Jason Swift, Shawnee Heights
Faron Kraft, Highland Park
Ryan Kelly, Topeka West
Glenn O’Neil, Seaman
Bill Arnold, Hayden