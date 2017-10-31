WIBW News Now!

Hog Wild Coaches Club – Week Nine 2017

by on October 31, 2017 at 10:20 AM (5 mins ago)

Week nine of the high school football season is in the books.

Listen to all seven city coaches as they recap their most recent contest and give a preview of their upcoming game.

Week Nine Results:
Garden City 7, Washburn Rural 0
Hayden 35, Jeff West 28
Maize 52, Topeka West 6
Mill Valley 31, Seaman 7
Schlagle 57, Highland Park 16
Shawnee Heights 40, Leavenworth 21
Topeka High 61, Wichita South 6

Week Ten Games:
Topeka High vs Garden City (on Country 106.9)
Hayden vs Prairie View
St. James Academy vs Shawnee Heights

Steve Buhler, Washburn Rural

Walt Alexander, Topeka High

Jason Swift, Shawnee Heights

Faron Kraft, Highland Park

Ryan Kelly, Topeka West

Glenn O’Neil, Seaman

Bill Arnold, Hayden

Dan Lucero is a member of the WIBW Sports Staff. Follow him on Twitter @danluceroshow or email him at dan.lucero@alphamediausa.com.