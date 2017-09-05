Hog Wild Coaches Club – Week One 2017

Week one of the high school football season is in the books.
The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.
Listen to all seven city coaches as they recap their most recent contest and give a preview of their upcoming game.
Scores from week one:
Topeka High 61, Hayden 46
Seaman 52, Topeka West 0
Washburn Rural 49, Highland Park 0
Shawnee Heights 21, Manhattan 18
Week Two schedule:
Topeka West at Shawnee Heights (on Country 106.9)
Emporia at Hayden
Seaman at Highland Park
Junction City at Topeka High
Washburn Rural at Manhattan
Walt Alexander, Topeka High
Ryan Kelly, Topeka West
Glenn O’Neil, Seaman
Faron Kraft, Highland Park
Bill Arnold, Hayden
Steve Buhler, Washburn Rural
Jason Swift, Shawnee Heights