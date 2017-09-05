WIBW News Now!

Hog Wild Coaches Club – Week One 2017

by on September 5, 2017 at 9:59 AM (2 hours ago)

Week one of the high school football season is in the books.

The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm. 

Listen to all seven city coaches as they recap their most recent contest and give a preview of their upcoming game.

Scores from week one:
Topeka High 61, Hayden 46
Seaman 52, Topeka West 0
Washburn Rural 49, Highland Park 0
Shawnee Heights 21, Manhattan 18

Week Two schedule:
Topeka West at Shawnee Heights (on Country 106.9)
Emporia at Hayden
Seaman at Highland Park
Junction City at Topeka High
Washburn Rural at Manhattan

 

Walt Alexander, Topeka High

Ryan Kelly, Topeka West

Glenn O’Neil, Seaman

Faron Kraft, Highland Park

Bill Arnold, Hayden

Steve Buhler, Washburn Rural

Jason Swift, Shawnee Heights

