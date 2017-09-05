Hog Wild Coaches Club – Week One 2017

Week one of the high school football season is in the books.

The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.

Listen to all seven city coaches as they recap their most recent contest and give a preview of their upcoming game.

Scores from week one:

Topeka High 61, Hayden 46

Seaman 52, Topeka West 0

Washburn Rural 49, Highland Park 0

Shawnee Heights 21, Manhattan 18

Week Two schedule:

Topeka West at Shawnee Heights (on Country 106.9)

Emporia at Hayden

Seaman at Highland Park

Junction City at Topeka High

Washburn Rural at Manhattan

Walt Alexander, Topeka High

Ryan Kelly, Topeka West

Glenn O’Neil, Seaman

Faron Kraft, Highland Park

Bill Arnold, Hayden

Steve Buhler, Washburn Rural

Jason Swift, Shawnee Heights