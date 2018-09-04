WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Hog Wild Coaches Club – Week One Recap 2018

by on September 4, 2018 at 10:52 AM (2 hours ago)

The high school football season is here!

The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm. 

Listen to all seven city coaches as they recap the previous weekend’s action and give a preview of their upcoming game.

Week One Scores:
Topeka High 42, Shawnee Heights 7
Hayden 55, Topeka West 3
Seaman 56, Highland Park 8
Washburn Rural 28, Emporia 24

Week Two Games:
Junction City at Washburn Rural (LIVE on Country 106.9)
Highland Park at KC Sumner Academy
Shawnee Heights at KC Turner
Topeka High at Manhattan
Hayden at Seaman
Emporia at Topeka West

Jason Swift, Shawnee Heights

Steve Buhler, Washburn Rural

Glenn O’Neil, Seaman

Bill Arnold, Hayden

Walt Alexander, Topeka High

Ryan Kelly, Topeka West

Mike Foristiere, Highland Park

Dan Lucero is a member of the WIBW Sports Staff. Follow him on Twitter @danluceroshow or email him at dan.lucero@alphamediausa.com.