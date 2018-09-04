Hog Wild Coaches Club – Week One Recap 2018

The high school football season is here!

The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.

Listen to all seven city coaches as they recap the previous weekend’s action and give a preview of their upcoming game.

Week One Scores:

Topeka High 42, Shawnee Heights 7

Hayden 55, Topeka West 3

Seaman 56, Highland Park 8

Washburn Rural 28, Emporia 24

Week Two Games:

Junction City at Washburn Rural (LIVE on Country 106.9)

Highland Park at KC Sumner Academy

Shawnee Heights at KC Turner

Topeka High at Manhattan

Hayden at Seaman

Emporia at Topeka West

Jason Swift, Shawnee Heights

Steve Buhler, Washburn Rural

Glenn O’Neil, Seaman

Bill Arnold, Hayden

Walt Alexander, Topeka High

Ryan Kelly, Topeka West

Mike Foristiere, Highland Park