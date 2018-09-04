Hog Wild Coaches Club – Week One Recap 2018

The high school football season is here!
The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.
Listen to all seven city coaches as they recap the previous weekend’s action and give a preview of their upcoming game.
Week One Scores:
Topeka High 42, Shawnee Heights 7
Hayden 55, Topeka West 3
Seaman 56, Highland Park 8
Washburn Rural 28, Emporia 24
Week Two Games:
Junction City at Washburn Rural (LIVE on Country 106.9)
Highland Park at KC Sumner Academy
Shawnee Heights at KC Turner
Topeka High at Manhattan
Hayden at Seaman
Emporia at Topeka West
Jason Swift, Shawnee Heights
Steve Buhler, Washburn Rural
Glenn O’Neil, Seaman
Bill Arnold, Hayden
Walt Alexander, Topeka High
Ryan Kelly, Topeka West
Mike Foristiere, Highland Park