Hog Wild Coaches Club – Week Seven 2017

by on October 17, 2017 at 8:50 AM (5 hours ago)

Week seven of the high school football season is in the books.

The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm. 

Listen to all seven city coaches as they recap their most recent contest and give a preview of their upcoming game.

Week Seven Results:
Hayden 35, Santa Fe Trail 6
Shawnee Heights 53, Highland Park 6
Topeka High 55, Topeka West 21
Washburn Rural 35, Seaman 21

Week Eight Games:
Washburn Rural at Topeka West (on 580 WIBW and FM News 104.9)
Emporia at Shawnee Heights
Holton at Hayden
Seaman at Junction City
Topeka High at Highland Park

Ryan Kelly, Topeka West

Steve Buhler, Washburn Rural

Walt Alexander, Topeka High

Faron Kraft, Highland Park

Glenn O’Neil, Seaman

Bill Arnold, Hayden

Jason Swift, Shawnee Heights

