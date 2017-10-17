Hog Wild Coaches Club – Week Seven 2017

Week seven of the high school football season is in the books.
The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.
Listen to all seven city coaches as they recap their most recent contest and give a preview of their upcoming game.
Week Seven Results:
Hayden 35, Santa Fe Trail 6
Shawnee Heights 53, Highland Park 6
Topeka High 55, Topeka West 21
Washburn Rural 35, Seaman 21
Week Eight Games:
Washburn Rural at Topeka West (on 580 WIBW and FM News 104.9)
Emporia at Shawnee Heights
Holton at Hayden
Seaman at Junction City
Topeka High at Highland Park
Ryan Kelly, Topeka West
Steve Buhler, Washburn Rural
Walt Alexander, Topeka High
Faron Kraft, Highland Park
Glenn O’Neil, Seaman
Bill Arnold, Hayden
Jason Swift, Shawnee Heights