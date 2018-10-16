Hog Wild Coaches Club – Week Seven Recap 2018

The high school football season is here!
The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.
Listen to all seven city coaches as they recap the previous weekend’s action and give a preview of their upcoming game.
Week Seven Scores:
Washburn Rural 55, Highland Park 0 (Thursday)
De Soto 14, Shawnee Heights 0
Hayden 20, Perry-Lecompton 0
Manhattan 56, Topeka West 6
Seaman 21, Junction City 20
Topeka High 27, Emporia 26
Week Eight Games:
Topeka High at Topeka West (LIVE on AM 580 WIBW)
Hayden at Wellsville
Highland Park at Manhattan
Seaman at Washburn Rural
Shawnee Heights at Lansing
Bill Arnold, Hayden
Jason Swift, Shawnee Heights
Steve Buhler, Washburn Rural
Walt Alexander, Topeka High
Ryan Kelly, Topeka West
Glenn O’Neil, Seaman
Mike Foristiere, Highland Park