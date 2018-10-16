Hog Wild Coaches Club – Week Seven Recap 2018

The high school football season is here!

The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.

Listen to all seven city coaches as they recap the previous weekend’s action and give a preview of their upcoming game.

Week Seven Scores:

Washburn Rural 55, Highland Park 0 (Thursday)

De Soto 14, Shawnee Heights 0

Hayden 20, Perry-Lecompton 0

Manhattan 56, Topeka West 6

Seaman 21, Junction City 20

Topeka High 27, Emporia 26

Week Eight Games:

Topeka High at Topeka West (LIVE on AM 580 WIBW)

Hayden at Wellsville

Highland Park at Manhattan

Seaman at Washburn Rural

Shawnee Heights at Lansing

Bill Arnold, Hayden

Jason Swift, Shawnee Heights

Steve Buhler, Washburn Rural

Walt Alexander, Topeka High

Ryan Kelly, Topeka West

Glenn O’Neil, Seaman

Mike Foristiere, Highland Park