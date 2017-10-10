Hog Wild Coaches Club – Week Six 2017

Week six of the high school football season is in the books.
The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.
Listen to all seven city coaches as they recap their most recent contest and give a preview of their upcoming game.
Week Six Results:
Seaman 27, Emporia 13
Shawnee Heights 27, Hayden 14
Topeka High 59, Washburn Rural 7
Topeka West 43, Highland Park 26
Week Seven Games:
Hayden vs Santa Fe Trail (on 580 WIBW and FM News 104.9)
Highland Park vs Shawnee Heights
Seaman vs Washburn Rural
Topeka West vs Topeka High
Faron Kraft, Highland Park
Steve Buhler, Washburn Rural
Walt Alexander, Topeka High
Glenn O’Neil, Seaman
Jason Swift, Shawnee Heights
Bill Arnold, Hayden