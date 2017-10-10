Hog Wild Coaches Club – Week Six 2017

Week six of the high school football season is in the books.

The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.

Listen to all seven city coaches as they recap their most recent contest and give a preview of their upcoming game.

Week Six Results:

Seaman 27, Emporia 13

Shawnee Heights 27, Hayden 14

Topeka High 59, Washburn Rural 7

Topeka West 43, Highland Park 26

Week Seven Games:

Hayden vs Santa Fe Trail (on 580 WIBW and FM News 104.9)

Highland Park vs Shawnee Heights

Seaman vs Washburn Rural

Topeka West vs Topeka High

Ryan Kelly, Topeka West

Faron Kraft, Highland Park

Steve Buhler, Washburn Rural

Walt Alexander, Topeka High

Glenn O’Neil, Seaman

Jason Swift, Shawnee Heights

Bill Arnold, Hayden