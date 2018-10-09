Hog Wild Coaches Club – Week Six Recap 2018

The high school football season is here!

The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.

Listen to all seven city coaches as they recap the previous weekend’s action and give a preview of their upcoming game.

Week Six Scores:

Emporia 63, Highland Park 0

Hayden 64, Bishop Ward 0

Seaman 51, Topeka West 10

Shawnee Heights 35, Leavenworth 20

Topeka High 63, Washburn Rural 38

Week Seven Games:

Washburn Rural at Highland Park (Thursday) (LIVE on AM 580 WIBW)

Perry-Lecompton at Hayden (LIVE on AM 580 WIBW)

De Soto at Shawnee Heights

Junction City at Seaman

Manhattan at Topeka West

Topeka High at Emporia

Bill Arnold, Hayden

Steve Buhler, Washburn Rural

Ryan Kelly, Topeka West

Walt Alexander, Topeka High

Jason Swift, Shawnee Heights

Glenn O’Neil, Seaman

Mike Foristiere, Highland Park