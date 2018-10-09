Hog Wild Coaches Club – Week Six Recap 2018

The high school football season is here!
The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.
Listen to all seven city coaches as they recap the previous weekend’s action and give a preview of their upcoming game.
Week Six Scores:
Emporia 63, Highland Park 0
Hayden 64, Bishop Ward 0
Seaman 51, Topeka West 10
Shawnee Heights 35, Leavenworth 20
Topeka High 63, Washburn Rural 38
Week Seven Games:
Washburn Rural at Highland Park (Thursday) (LIVE on AM 580 WIBW)
Perry-Lecompton at Hayden (LIVE on AM 580 WIBW)
De Soto at Shawnee Heights
Junction City at Seaman
Manhattan at Topeka West
Topeka High at Emporia
Bill Arnold, Hayden
Steve Buhler, Washburn Rural
Ryan Kelly, Topeka West
Walt Alexander, Topeka High
Jason Swift, Shawnee Heights
Glenn O’Neil, Seaman
Mike Foristiere, Highland Park