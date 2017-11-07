Hog Wild Coaches Club – Week Ten 2017

The regional round of the high school football season is in the books.

The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.

Listen to are coaches as they recap their most recent contest and give a preview of their upcoming game.

Regional Round Scores:

6A: Garden City 24, Topeka High 21

5A: St. James Academy 19, Shawnee Heights 0

4A-II: Holton 9, Baldwin 8

4A-II: Hayden 48, Prairie View 6

3A: Silver Lake 25, Nemaha Central 7

Sectional Round Games:

4A-II: Burlington at Hayden

4A-II: Frontenac at Holton

3A: Silver Lake at Galena

Walt Alexander, Topeka High

Jason Swift, Shawnee Heights

Bill Arnold, Hayden

Brooks Barta, Holton

CJ Hamilton, Silver Lake

Warren Seitz, Nemaha Central