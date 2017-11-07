Hog Wild Coaches Club – Week Ten 2017

The regional round of the high school football season is in the books.
Regional Round Scores:
6A: Garden City 24, Topeka High 21
5A: St. James Academy 19, Shawnee Heights 0
4A-II: Holton 9, Baldwin 8
4A-II: Hayden 48, Prairie View 6
3A: Silver Lake 25, Nemaha Central 7
Sectional Round Games:
4A-II: Burlington at Hayden
4A-II: Frontenac at Holton
3A: Silver Lake at Galena
Walt Alexander, Topeka High
Jason Swift, Shawnee Heights
Bill Arnold, Hayden
Brooks Barta, Holton
CJ Hamilton, Silver Lake
Warren Seitz, Nemaha Central