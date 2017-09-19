Hog Wild Coaches Club – Week Three 2017

Week three of the high school football season is in the books.

The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.

Listen to all seven city coaches as they recap their most recent contest and give a preview of their upcoming game.

Week Three Results:

Junction City 60, Topeka West 21

Manhattan 55, Highland Park 0

Shawnee Heights 20, Washburn Rural 15

Seaman 17, Hayden 6

Topeka High 62, Emporia 13

Week Four Games:

Seaman vs Shawnee Heights (on Country 106.9)

Junction City vs Washburn Rural

Hayden vs Topeka West

Highland Park vs Emporia

Topeka High vs Manhattan

Steve Buhler, Washburn Rural

Ryan Kelly, Topeka West

Bill Arnold, Hayden

Faron Kraft, Highland Park

Walt Alexander, Topeka High

Jason Swift, Shawnee Heights

Glenn O’Neil, Seaman