WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


83°F
Clear
Feels Like 87°
Winds SSE 14 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear89°
73°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear86°
71°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy91°
72°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear89°
69°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy88°
67°

Hog Wild Coaches Club – Week Three 2017

by on September 19, 2017 at 9:51 AM (2 hours ago)

Week three of the high school football season is in the books.

The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm. 

Listen to all seven city coaches as they recap their most recent contest and give a preview of their upcoming game.

Week Three Results:
Junction City 60, Topeka West 21
Manhattan 55, Highland Park 0
Shawnee Heights 20, Washburn Rural 15
Seaman 17, Hayden 6
Topeka High 62, Emporia 13

Week Four Games:
Seaman vs Shawnee Heights (on Country 106.9)
Junction City vs Washburn Rural
Hayden vs Topeka West
Highland Park vs Emporia
Topeka High vs Manhattan

 

Steve Buhler, Washburn Rural

Ryan Kelly, Topeka West

Bill Arnold, Hayden

Faron Kraft, Highland Park

Walt Alexander, Topeka High

Jason Swift, Shawnee Heights

Glenn O’Neil, Seaman

Dan Lucero is a member of the WIBW Sports Staff. Follow him on Twitter @danluceroshow or email him at dan.lucero@alphamediausa.com.