Hog Wild Coaches Club – Week Three 2017

Week three of the high school football season is in the books.
The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.
Listen to all seven city coaches as they recap their most recent contest and give a preview of their upcoming game.
Week Three Results:
Junction City 60, Topeka West 21
Manhattan 55, Highland Park 0
Shawnee Heights 20, Washburn Rural 15
Seaman 17, Hayden 6
Topeka High 62, Emporia 13
Week Four Games:
Seaman vs Shawnee Heights (on Country 106.9)
Junction City vs Washburn Rural
Hayden vs Topeka West
Highland Park vs Emporia
Topeka High vs Manhattan
Steve Buhler, Washburn Rural
Ryan Kelly, Topeka West
Bill Arnold, Hayden
Faron Kraft, Highland Park
Walt Alexander, Topeka High
Jason Swift, Shawnee Heights
Glenn O’Neil, Seaman