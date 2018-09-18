Hog Wild Coaches Club – Week Three Recap 2018

The high school football season is here!
The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.
Listen to all seven city coaches as they recap the previous weekend’s action and give a preview of their upcoming game.
Week Three Scores:
Junction City 60, Topeka West 21 (Thursday)
Manhattan 49, Seaman 7
Shawnee Heights 20, Schlagle 14
Topeka High 66, Highland Park 0
Washburn Rural 33, Hayden 17
Week Four Scores:
Basehor-Linwood at Shawnee Heights (LIVE on Country 106.9)
Manhattan at Washburn Rural
Santa Fe Trail at Hayden
Seaman at Emporia
Topeka High at Junction City
Topeka West at Highland Park
Steve Buhler, Washburn Rural
Walt Alexander, Topeka High
Mike Foristiere, Highland Park
Glenn O’Neil, Seaman
Jason Swift, Shawnee Heights
Ryan Kelly, Topeka West
Bill Arnold, Hayden