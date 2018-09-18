Hog Wild Coaches Club – Week Three Recap 2018

The high school football season is here!

The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.

Listen to all seven city coaches as they recap the previous weekend’s action and give a preview of their upcoming game.

Week Three Scores:

Junction City 60, Topeka West 21 (Thursday)

Manhattan 49, Seaman 7

Shawnee Heights 20, Schlagle 14

Topeka High 66, Highland Park 0

Washburn Rural 33, Hayden 17

Week Four Scores:

Basehor-Linwood at Shawnee Heights (LIVE on Country 106.9)

Manhattan at Washburn Rural

Santa Fe Trail at Hayden

Seaman at Emporia

Topeka High at Junction City

Topeka West at Highland Park

Steve Buhler, Washburn Rural

Walt Alexander, Topeka High

Mike Foristiere, Highland Park

Glenn O’Neil, Seaman

Jason Swift, Shawnee Heights

Ryan Kelly, Topeka West

Bill Arnold, Hayden