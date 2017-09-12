Hog Wild Coaches Club – Week Two 2017

Week two of the high school football season is in the books.
The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.
Listen to all seven city coaches as they recap their most recent contest and give a preview of their upcoming game.
Week Two scores:
Hayden 20, Emporia 13
Seaman 47, Highland Park 6
Shawnee Heights 28, Topeka West 0
Topeka High 42, Junction City 28
Manhattan 31, Washburn Rural 7
Week Three schedule:
Hayden at Seaman (on Country 106.9)
Highland Park at Manhattan
Shawnee Heights at Washburn Rural
Topeka High at Emporia
Junction City at Topeka West
Bill Arnold, Hayden
Steve Buhler, Washburn Rural
Faron Kraft, Highland Park
Glenn O’Neil, Seaman
Ryan Kelly, Topeka West
Walt Alexander, Topeka High
Jason Swift, Shawnee Heights