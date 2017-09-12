Hog Wild Coaches Club – Week Two 2017

Week two of the high school football season is in the books.

The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.

Listen to all seven city coaches as they recap their most recent contest and give a preview of their upcoming game.

Week Two scores:

Hayden 20, Emporia 13

Seaman 47, Highland Park 6

Shawnee Heights 28, Topeka West 0

Topeka High 42, Junction City 28

Manhattan 31, Washburn Rural 7

Week Three schedule:

Hayden at Seaman (on Country 106.9)

Highland Park at Manhattan

Shawnee Heights at Washburn Rural

Topeka High at Emporia

Junction City at Topeka West

Bill Arnold, Hayden

Steve Buhler, Washburn Rural

Faron Kraft, Highland Park

Glenn O’Neil, Seaman

Ryan Kelly, Topeka West

Walt Alexander, Topeka High

Jason Swift, Shawnee Heights