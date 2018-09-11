Hog Wild Coaches Club – Week Two Recap 2018

The high school football season is here!

The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.

Listen to all seven city coaches as they recap the previous weekend’s action and give a preview of their upcoming game.

Week Two Scores:

Emporia 56, Topeka West 7

Manhattan 21, Topeka High 20 (OT)

Seaman 13, Hayden 0

Shawnee Heights 37, Turner 6

Sumner Academy 36, Highland Park 34

Washburn Rural 34, Junction City 24

Week Three Games:

Junction City at Topeka West (Thursday)

Manhattan at Seaman (LIVE on Country 106.9)

Highland Park at Topeka High

Schlagle at Shawnee Heights

Washburn Rural at Hayden

Steve Buhler, Washburn Rural

Ryan Kelly, Topeka West

Walt Alexander, Topeka High

Jason Swift, Shawnee Heights

Mike Foristiere, Highland Park

Glenn O’Neil, Seaman

Bill Arnold, Hayden