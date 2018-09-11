Hog Wild Coaches Club – Week Two Recap 2018

The high school football season is here!
The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.
Listen to all seven city coaches as they recap the previous weekend’s action and give a preview of their upcoming game.
Week Two Scores:
Emporia 56, Topeka West 7
Manhattan 21, Topeka High 20 (OT)
Seaman 13, Hayden 0
Shawnee Heights 37, Turner 6
Sumner Academy 36, Highland Park 34
Washburn Rural 34, Junction City 24
Week Three Games:
Junction City at Topeka West (Thursday)
Manhattan at Seaman (LIVE on Country 106.9)
Highland Park at Topeka High
Schlagle at Shawnee Heights
Washburn Rural at Hayden
Steve Buhler, Washburn Rural
Ryan Kelly, Topeka West
Walt Alexander, Topeka High
Jason Swift, Shawnee Heights
Mike Foristiere, Highland Park
Glenn O’Neil, Seaman
Bill Arnold, Hayden