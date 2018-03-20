WIBW News Now!

Hoisington 2-year-old missing

by on March 20, 2018 at 8:54 PM (2 hours ago)

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered person advisory for a 2-year-old from Hoisington at the request of the Hoisington Police Department.

According to a release, Iviona Lewis is missing. Lewis is a black female, 3 ft. tall and approximately 27 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes. Lewis was last seen, wearing only a blue pull-up diaper, Sunday night at approximately 11 p.m. at 414 N Elm in Hoisington, Kan.

The Hoisington Police Department asks anyone who comes in contact with Lewis, or has any other information known about this case, including past sightings, to immediately call 911 or the KBI at 1-800-KS CRIME.