Holcomb woman wins Trucks and Bucks prize at Kansas State Fair

Kerri Cole of Holcomb is the winner of her choice of one of three great trucks in the Kansas Lottery's Trucks & Bucks Grand Prize Event held September 16 at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson.

Cole gets to choose one of these three trucks as her prize: 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor, 2017 Dodge Ram 2500 Power Wagon, or 2017 Chevrolet Silverado Crew Cab LTZ Z71. Or, if she prefers, she can receive a $50,000 cash prize instead of a truck. Cole told Lottery officials she will choose the Chevrolet Silverado as her grand prize.

“I told everybody all week that I was going to win,” said Cole right after she became the grand prize winner. “You have to believe!”

The Trucks & Bucks Grand Prize Final Event was held on stage in the grandstand of the Kansas State Fair, right before a Saturday evening concert featuring Chevelle. Each of the ten finalists, in the order in which they were drawn in three preliminary drawings, picked one of ten identical Coleman coolers to open.

Nine of the coolers displayed signs inside that said “$1,000” and one cooler had a sign that said “Truck!”

The Trucks & Bucks grand prize is valued at approximately $85,000, which includes state and federal income withholding taxes and all initial fees for the vehicle.

The nine other Trucks & Bucks finalists who each received a $1,000 cash prize, taxes included, are:

• Jean Nash of Altamont

• Sheryl Hickel of Claflin

• Allie Whitt of Norton

• Niles Ekhoff of Tribune

• Melissa Wiseman of Columbus

• Troy Quinn of Larned

• Vickie Fisher of Hays

• Kellie Brown of Olathe

• Marla Humphrey of Salina

The finalists all became eligible for the Trucks & Bucks Grand Prize Event by entering their non-winning $10 Trucks & Bucks instant scratch tickets through the Kansas Lottery PlayOn® Players Loyalty program.

