Holiday Bonus winner sought, ticket sold in NE Kansas

A $10,000 Holiday Millionaire Raffle Holiday Bonus prize has been reserved for the Kansas Lottery player who is holding Holiday Millionaire Raffle number 023269!

That winning number was drawn October 8 from all raffle tickets purchased up to that time. It was the second of 12 Holiday Bonus drawings, and the winning ticket was sold in the northeast region of Kansas.

The first Holiday Bonus winning number 023468 was drawn October 1 and claimed October 6 by an Emporia woman, who asked the Lottery to keep her identity a secret. The lucky ticket was sold at Kwik Shop 734 in Emporia.

The next Holiday Bonus drawing will be Sunday, October 15. All raffle tickets purchased before 7:00 p.m. on that date will be eligible to win the third $10,000 Holiday Bonus prize. Holiday Bonus drawings with a $10,000 prize in each drawing will continue every Sunday through December 17.

Holiday Millionaire Raffle tickets purchased before a Holiday Bonus drawing are eligible to win that drawing, all subsequent Holiday Bonus drawings, the $1 million Grand Prize, or one of the other BIG cash prizes drawn January 3, 2018!

Holiday Millionaire Raffle tickets are available at all Kansas Lottery retail locations. Only 200,000 Holiday Millionaire Raffle tickets will be sold at $20 each. As of 6:00 a.m., October 9, fewer than 148,555 Holiday Millionaire Raffle tickets remained.

For more information on the Holiday Millionaire Raffle, including a list of all the cash prizes that will be drawn January 3, visit kslottery.com!