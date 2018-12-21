Holiday Millionaire Raffle headed down the stretch

Time is running short to buy your Holiday Millionaire Raffle ticket.

“We actually have less than two weeks now before the drawing,” said spokesperson Sally Lunsford. “The ticket sales will stop at 2:59 January 3rd. That’s 2:59 a.m., early in the morning, or whenever the 200,000 tickets are sold out, whichever comes first.”

The Holiday Millionaire Raffle has sold out every year it has been played, except for this past year.

“Last year, we were just 3000 tickets short,” said Lunsford. “That primarily was because we had some bad weather on prime selling days. That can certainly affect it. It’s one of our most popular games.”

To find out how many tickets are left and the prizes you can win other than the million, go to kslottery.com.