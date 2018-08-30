Holiday Millionaire Raffle Returns in September!

The Holiday Millionaire Raffle is back and better than ever, with bigger Early Bird prizes and the best odds to become a millionaire! Tickets for the 10th annual Holiday Millionaire Raffle go on sale statewide at 4:00 a.m. Saturday, September 1. There are a limited number of tickets available, and one of them will be worth $1,000,000! Players will also have a chance to win $25 instantly, and $25,000 in four Early Bird drawings!

4 Early Bird Drawings – The Early Bird Gets the Worm!

There will be four Early Bird drawings with this year’s Holiday Millionaire Raffle, each for $25,000! There will be one drawing every month before the January 3 grand prize drawing. The dates for the Early Bird drawings are:

1) Sunday, September 30 – $25,000

2) Sunday, October 28 – $25,000

3) Sunday, November 25 – $25,000

4) Sunday, December 16 – $25,000

On January 3, 2019 the Lottery will draw the winning number for the $1,000,000 grand prize and $650,000 in other cash prizes, including one (1) $100,000 winner, three (3) $50,000 winners, and five (5) $25,000 winners! Here are the prizes and number of winners at each prize level in this year’s Holiday Millionaire Raffle:

1 – $1,000,000 winner

1 – $100,000 winner

3 – $50,000 winners

5 – $25,000 winners

15 – $5,000 winners

35 – $1,000 winners

250 – $100 winners

2,800 – $50 winners

10,000 – $25 instant wins

10,000 Instant Winners – Win Now, then Win Again!

You could win $25 instantly in this year’s Holiday Millionaire Raffle! There are 10,000 instant winners in the Raffle this year, meaning there is a 1:20 chance to win instantly! And if you get an instant winner, that same ticket is still eligible to win in all of the remaining drawings as well!

When added together, there are $2 million in prizes, and with odds of 1 in 200,000 to win the $1 million grand prize, the Holiday Millionaire Raffle offers players their best chance to become a millionaire! The overall odds for the game are 1:15.25.

Holiday Millionaire Raffle tickets sell for $20 each, and will be available at every Kansas Lottery retailer. Each Raffle ticket has a unique 6-digit number, and tickets are Quick Pick only. Raffle tickets will be printed on terminals in numerical order, from 000001 to 200000. Players must match their numbers in exact order to those drawn by the Lottery to win. Players should put their tickets in a safe place after purchase. Remember – winners must produce their original Holiday Millionaire Raffle tickets to claim their prizes!

The Grand Prize Drawing

The Kansas Lottery plans to announce the $1 million winning number in a live broadcast right before noon on January 3, 2019 from our Topeka headquarters. Immediately following the live broadcast, you can go to our Facebook page for a Facebook Live reveal of other top prize numbers. You can also check all the winning numbers on our website www.kslottery.com and at your nearest Kansas Lottery retailer.

Visit www.kslottery.com for more information and daily updates on the number of Holiday Millionaire Raffle tickets still available for players to purchase.

Holiday Millionaire Raffle tickets and all other tickets, whether winning or non-winning, can be submitted in the Kansas Lottery’s PlayOn® Player’s Loyalty program to earn points for drawing entries and a chance to win cash and other prizes.

PlayOn® is a registered trademark of Pollard Banknote Limited used under license