Holiday Millionaire Raffle well over half sold after a big weekend

The Kansas Lottery announced another $10,000 winner Monday for its latest Holiday Bonus drawing with the Holiday Millionaire Raffle.

“If your raffle number is 048063, if that’s your ticket number, we want you to come on in,” said Sally Lunsford. “You’ve won $10,000!”

The $10,000 ticket was sold in north central Kansas, but a lot of tickets were sold across the state over the Thanksgiving holiday.

“About 11,000 from Thanksgiving Day to Sunday night,” Lunsford said. “It was a really good time to buy a raffle ticket, because we had a two-day Flash Sale that went on Friday and Saturday. Anyone who bought a $20 raffle ticket received a FREE $5 Lotto America ticket. That’s our new game.”

That means the Lottery is well over halfway to selling out the Holiday Millionaire Raffle again this year.

“Now, we’re down to about 67,000 raffle tickets left to go around,” said Lunsford. “We only sell 200,000 and no more, which is one of the things our players tell us they really like about the Holiday Millionaire Raffle. There are a limited number of tickets!”

There are still three more Holiday Bonus drawings one each on December 3, 10 and 17, with the big grand prize drawing on January 3, 2018, with more than 4200 cash prizes to be drawn then!