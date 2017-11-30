Holiday reception at Memorial Hall will honor victims of crime in Topeka

An upcoming holiday remembrance reception will honor victims of crime in Topeka.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, in cooperation with the Kansas Organization for Victim Assistance, announced the event earlier this week.

“The holiday season can be a difficult time for the families of crime victims,” said Schmidt. “These receptions provide families an opportunity to come together and honor their memories and share support and encouragement.”

Friends and family members of crime victims are invited to attend and to bring an ornament for an “Angel Tree” in honor of their loved ones. The public is also invited to attend.

The reception in Topeka will be on Friday, December 15th from 1 to 3 p.m. It will take place in the 2nd Floor Auditorium at the Memorial Hall, 120 SW 10th Avenue.

