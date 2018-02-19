Holiday says light ice accumulations possible north of Topeka Monday night into Tuesday

Areas of Northeast Kansas likely will see some ice accumulations Monday night into Tuesday, but as of Monday morning, the capital city looks like it will be spared the worst of the storm.

“The freezing line wants to stay just to the west of Topeka,” said meteorologist Dan Holiday. “Areas like Manhattan and up into Brown County, Hiawatha, places like that and Clay Center show that they are in the upper 20s for the low tonight while Topeka is in the upper 30s. Where that freezing line sets up is going to be a real big determiner into where we see a cold rain and where we see temperatures below freezing.”

The problem with a forecast like this is it is so temperature dependent and a degree or two can make all the difference.

“If that freezing line moves a little bit further east and we’re talking about a matter of maybe 10 miles or so, that’s it, it could be all the difference in the world to a little thin layer of ice on the roadway as opposed to a cold rain,” said Holiday.

What moisture we get probably won’t help that much from a crops perspective, as there isn’t a lot with this storm.

“The better moisture is going to be across places like north-central Oklahoma, Pittsburg, Joplin, southeast Kansas,” said Holiday. “They even have a risk of a few strong thunderstorms today in southeastern Kansas and southwestern Missouri. That’s where that better moisture is just being channeled from the low pressure system.”

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Washington,Marshall,Nemaha,Brown,Clay,Riley,Pottawatomie and Jackson Counties from 6 p.m. this evening to noon on Tuesday.