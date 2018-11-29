Holiday says watch out for freezing drizzle, freezing fog on Friday

Even though heavy precipitation is not in the forecast for Friday, those who have to be up and out early should give extra time and watch for slick spots, thanks to the potential for freezing fog.

“Freezing fog is actually most common in the late fall and early winter,” said meteorologist Dan Holiday. “It doesn’t happen often, but this is the time of year when we expect it. We’re likely going to see some warm, moist air that’s going to be coming in from the east overnight. We have calm winds. With the light winds and the colder air mass on the ground, it’s going to create this radiational fog.”

The problem is that fog could be thick enough to leave its own layer of moisture, which could then freeze.

“Our biggest concern is they can form on roadways,” said Holiday. “Especially after this storm has moved through. There’s been some melting. We are concerned about some slick spots on the road or even some black ice in the morning.”

It’s also going to be a concern as you walk to your vehicle as well.

“Your first step outside may be a slick one in the morning,” said Holiday. “You want to really pay attention there. If you hold on to a railing, it may be a little bit slick as well. The same thing with car handles, if you have a vehicle that stays outdoor and not in the garage, then that can be another issue there.”

Temperatures will likely stay below freezing from shortly before sunrise well into the morning until the fog burns off, which could take awhile.