Holiday Spirit To Build For All At Chase County Country Christmas

By Frank J. Buchman
Everybody will sure get into the holiday spirit at the Chase County Country Christmas.
“A full slate of festivities has been planned by the Chase County Chamber of Commerce at Strong City and Cottonwood Falls, November 26-27,” said Toni Schneider, chamber director.
It’ll be the Kids’ Night Before Christmas Out Friday evening, Nov. 26, starting at 6 o’clock. “Come help us celebrate the beginning of the Christmas holiday,” Schneider welcomed. “Join us in singing holiday songs and lighting the caboose in Strong City.”
Sponsored by the Strong City Preservation Alliance, Chase County Community Fund and the Chamber, there’ll be a free Christmas movie and refreshments for children ten and under. “Each one will receive a small gift and ticket to be eligible for door prize drawings,” Schneider said.
A downhome country breakfast is Saturday morning at 7 o’clock in the Bulldoggers Diner on Highway 50 at Strong City.
The “Famous Silent Auction” at Cottonwood Falls’ Fire on the Prairie Church starts Saturday at 9 o’clock until 5:30. “There’ll be creative gift options including overnight accommodation packages, restaurant and retail gift certificates, artwork and more,” Schneider explained.
An Arts & Crafts Fair is Saturday in Strong City’s St. Anthony’s Hall City at 9 o’clock. “Twenty five local crafters will offer shoppers a wide variety of gift ideas in the newly constructed hall,” Schneider related.
A Prairie Past Times Christmas Open House is planned in downtown Cottonwood Falls also starting at 9 o’clock. “Forty local artisans will be on hand to speak with shoppers and offer their hand-crafted items for sale,” Schneider said. “Warm cider and treats will be available for everyone.”
Chris Sechler will have a “make and take” Christmas garland activity for children of all ages. Artist Peggy Lyon is offering a free print to customers who purchase $200 or more.
Holiday tables and decorated trees will be displayed at the old Chase County Elementary School, 406 Maple, in Cottonwood Falls Saturday as well as Sunday, November 28.
“Chase County businesses and individuals have decorated spaces with their interpretations of the holidays,” Schneider said. “There will be a full concession stand, special holiday treats, and shopping opportunities.”
A $5 donation is requested with all proceeds going toward new heating units for the building, Schneider added.
The Holiday Remembrance Program honoring loved ones is set for Brown-Bennett-Alexander Chapel, Cottonwood Falls, Saturday morning from 10:30 to 11:30.
This year’s Holiday Home Tour includes Strong City and Cottonwood Falls with maps available at city offices in both communities.
Locations include Lark Song Guest House, Stone Lodge Guest House and Tired of the City Guest House, all in Cottonwood Falls. Strong City locations are the O’Reilly House family home of Maco and Elena Rettiger-Lincoln and Chef Stan’s Place referred to as the Little Restaurant on the Prairie.
A Good Old-Fashioned Christmas is planned at the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve, Strong City, from noon to 4 o’clock.
“Experience the Spring Hill Ranch at the height of the holiday season,” Schneider encouraged. “Let your senses indulge in the aroma of cedar and cinnamon sticks, while strolling the ranch house with costumed characters.”
Children can create their very own Christmas tree ornament made from salt dough using glitter, beads and sand. Originally built in 1881, the ranch house underwent a major rehabilitation project that was completed this year.
Free popcorn and games are Saturday afternoon at the Good Times Family Center in Cottonwood Falls. The community’s newest business will actually be open all day with many menu items and homemade ice cream.
Cowboy Santa Claus is bringing his reindeer to show them off at the courthouse in Cottonwood Falls Saturday afternoon at 3 o’clock. Then he’ll visit with children to see if they’ve been bad or good and find out what they’d like to get for Christmas.
Live music for the season is set for the evening in downtown Cottonwood Falls with silent auction and event winners to be announced. Lighting of the Christmas lights will be followed by the parade taking Santa back to the North Pole.
Details can be found at www.chasecountychamber.org and on Facebook
Cowboy Santa Claus is bringing his reindeer to the courthouse at Cottonwood Falls Saturday afternoon, November 27, where he’ll visit with children to find how what they want under the Christmas tree this year. Christmas spirit builds during the parade climaxing the Chase County Country Christmas in Strong City and Cottonwood Falls, November 26-27.
Lights bring out the Christmas spirit in the hearts of all when the switch is flipped at the courthouse in Cottonwood Falls Saturday evening, November 27.