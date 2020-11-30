Holiday Traditions Adapt to Pandemic
In Lawrence, hundreds usually turn out on the Friday after Thanksgiving to watch firefighters use a ladder truck to rescue Santa from the top of Weaver’s Department Store.
Children then line up to share their Christmas wishes with the jolly old elf.
Not this year.
Santa will make appearances with a local entertainer twice daily on the first three Saturdays of December atop a truck that has been decked out in garlands, poinsettias, pine cones and more, the Lawrence Journal-World reports.
There will be holiday songs and socially distanced photos.
In Wichita, reservations are strongly encouraged for those who want a socially distanced visit to see Santa at the Towne East Square shopping mall.
The Oak Park mall in Overland Park is also offering socially distanced Santa visits.
Meanwhile, annual holiday parades taking place in Dodge City and Topeka were thrown into reverse, with spectators encouraged to drive past stationary, socially spaced floats.