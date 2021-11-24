      Weather Alert

Holiday Travel in Kansas Up From Last Year

Nov 24, 2021 @ 6:31am

Lots of folks will be traveling this holiday weekend – a lot more than last year.

AAA Kansas is projecting that more than 571,000 Kansans will travel over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, an increase of more than 12% over last year, but falling about 7% shy of the record number of pre-pandemic Thanksgiving travelers in 2019.

According to a new AAA poll of Kansas residents, only 8% feel traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday poses a significant risk due to COVID.

Last year, 37% felt it did.

AAA projects that the number of Kansans driving to their destinations – 524,000 – will be up almost 8% over last year, falling just 5% short of auto travel over Thanksgiving in 2019.

AAA projections show 5.1% of Kansans traveling this Thanksgiving – more than 29,000 – will take to the skies, a jump of almost 80% over last year.

