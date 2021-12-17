Holiday Travel Surging

A strong desire to travel among those who stayed home last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been driving holiday travel volume all year, and the end of the year holiday travel season is no exception.
Triple-A of Kansas does not expect concerns related to the omicron variant to significantly impact year-end travel, given that newly imposed travel restrictions apply only to international travel, not domestic, leisure travel.
AAA expects both the roads and the airports to be extremely busy from December 23rd through New Year’s, as they have been over most holiday weekends since the COVID-19 vaccines became widely available.
The national gas price average has been trending downward for the better part of a month now, but prices are still more than a dollar a gallon above last year’s price.
Even though the price at the pump has generally been the highest since 2014, AAA is not anticipating that higher gas prices will impact holiday travel.