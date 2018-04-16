WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


42°F
Clear
Feels Like 38°
Winds NW 7 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear54°
34°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy69°
43°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy62°
36°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear62°
38°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Overcast62°
44°

Hollywood actor, Kansas native R. Lee Ermey dies at 74

by on April 16, 2018 at 12:30 PM (28 mins ago)

R. Lee Ermey, a former marine who made a career in Hollywood playing hard-nosed military men like Gunnery Sgt. Hartman in Stanley Kubrick’s “Full Metal Jacket,” has died.

Ermey’s longtime manager Bill Rogin says he died Sunday morning from pneumonia-related complications.  He was 74.

The Kanas native was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for his memorable performance in “Full Metal Jacket,” immortalizing lines like “What is your major malfunction?”.   He also voiced the little green army man Sarge in the “Toy Story” films and played a helicopter pilot in “Apocalypse Now,” among many other roles.

Rogin says that while his characters were often hard and principled, the real Ermey was a family man and a kind and gentle soul who supported the men and women who serve.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.