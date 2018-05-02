Holton EMT charged with medicine tampering

Federal prosecutors have charged a Holton emergency medical technician with diluting morphine sulfate used for ambulance service calls and then lying to investigators about the crimes.

An indictment unsealed Wednesday charges Colby W. Vanwagoner with two counts of tampering with consumer products and one count of making a false statement during an investigation.

Court records do not indicate whether he has a defense attorney.

Vanwagoner was an EMT with Jackson County Emergency Medical Services in Holton.

Prosecutors allege vials containing injectable morphine sulfate were diluted with saline and then re-glued to conceal the tampering. The vials were then placed back in ambulances or the office stock.

The indictment says Vanwagoner eventually admitted he tampered with nine vials discovered in April 2017 and three vials discovered in November 2017.