Holton High School Locked Down Monday
Image: Jackson Co Sheriff/Facebook
One person is in custody following social media threats that led to a lockdown Monday at Holton High School.
According to a release from Holton’s USD 336, a student reported the threat, leading school administration to contact authorities and to go into lockdown procedure until lunchtime Monday, with a strong law enforcement presence at the school noted both Monday and Tuesday.
A second release says the incident “again escalated after school on social media” Monday, which led to an extensive investigation by Holton Police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, leading to the arrest.
A release from Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse identifies the suspect as a 15-year-old student who allegedly made the threats over the weekend and Monday evening.
A search warrant executed at a Holton residence shortly before midnight Tuesday led to the arrest and to the seizure of a number of electronic devices.
According to the school, Deputies were again on site Tuesday at the high school in order to make students and staff “feel safe and secure.”