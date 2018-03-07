Holton man arrested on drug and battery charges

A Holton man is behind bars on drug and battery charges after a Tuesday traffic stop.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse, deputies arrested 28-year-old Hunter Dean Snyder for a parole violation in the 20000 block of US Highway 75 shortly before 3 p.m. A Jackson County drug detection K-9 alerted on Snyder’s vehicle. Deputies seized from the vehicle, methamphetamine, hydrocodone and drug paraphernalia.

The encounter with Snyder also resulted in the investigation of an earlier altercation that allegedly occurred in Jackson County. Snyder was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail on the following charges: possession of methamphetamine, possession of hydrocodone, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to have an interlock device and domestic battery.