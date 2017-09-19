Holton man charged with sex crimes against a minor, child pornography

A 19-year-old Holton man was arrested on Sunday for multiple sex crimes against a minor.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Chaz Aaron Zibell was jailed on a seven count Jackson County District Court Warrant.

According to a news release, the warrant was issued as a result of a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigation.

Zibell is charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child.

The arrest stemmed from allegations that between July 2015 and November 2015, Zibell possessed child pornography and solicited a child for pornographic pictures.

The alleged victims in the case are reported to be all minors.

Zibell was released later Sunday night after posting a $10,000 bond.