Holton man charged with sex crimes against a minor, child pornography

by on September 19, 2017 at 2:53 PM (2 hours ago)

A 19-year-old Holton man was arrested on Sunday for multiple sex crimes against a minor.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Chaz Aaron Zibell was jailed on a seven count Jackson County District Court Warrant. 

According to a news release, the warrant was issued as a result of a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigation. 

Zibell is charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child.

The arrest stemmed from allegations that between July 2015 and November 2015, Zibell possessed child pornography and solicited a child for pornographic pictures. 

The alleged victims in the case are reported to be all minors. 

Zibell was released later Sunday night after posting a $10,000 bond.

