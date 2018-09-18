Holton man jailed for murder after standoff

A Holton man is behind bars on murder charges after a standoff early Tuesday morning.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse says his office received a 911 call shortly after 3 a.m. from a residence at 26985 Q4 Road north of Holton. The caller told dispatch that her son had shot her husband twice in the head and she was barricaded in a bedroom.

Deputies responded and got the woman out while her son tried to break down the bedroom door. She wasn’t hurt. Deputies then called Derrick G. Bohnenkemper and talked to him for several hours. He wouldn’t leave willingly so they shot gas into the home and he returned fire with a shotgun and struck a vehicle they were using for cover. He then came out and surrendered around 8:30 a.m. The other male occupant was dead.

Bohnenkemper is being held in the Jackson County jail.