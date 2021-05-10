Holton Man Reaches Plea Deal
A Holton man has struck a plea deal with prosecutors that will likely put him in prison for 10 years.
Jacob Ewing, 26, pleaded guilty Friday in Jackson County District Court to two counts of aggravated sexual battery, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported.
Jackson County Attorney Shawna Miller said that both sides agreed to 10 years incarceration on one count and two years, eight months on the other, with both running at the same time.
Ewing was initially sentenced to more than 27 years in prison following his 2017 convictions for raping and sodomizing one woman, and raping and committing two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy against another woman.
The Kansas Court of Appeals threw out those convictions in 2019, and ordered a new trial, citing errors by the prosecutor and court.
He will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life once he is released from prison.