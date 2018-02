A Holton woman is in jail on attempted second degree murder charges.

According to a release from Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse, 31-year-old Nicole Leann Martinez is alleged to have stabbed 28-year-old Cruz Ruiz of Holton in in an apartment at the Red Roof Inn on November 26, 2017 in Holton.

Ruiz was treated at a local hospital following the incident. Martinez is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail with bond set at $50,000.