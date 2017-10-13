WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


58°F
Scattered Clouds
Feels Like 58°
Winds NNW 4 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear84°
58°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Thunderstorm78°
43°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear61°
40°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear70°
46°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear73°
50°

Home health care program in Sedgwick County suspended

by on October 13, 2017 at 6:44 AM (40 mins ago)

Federal regulators have ordered Via Christi Health in Wichita to suspend a senior care program because of “severe” deficiencies.

The program, Via Christi HOPE, is designed to help senior citizens in Sedgwick County stay in their homes by offering a complete health care plan involving primary care, specialists and nurses.

The Joplin Globe reports the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said program should not enroll new clients because it was not providing participants with medically necessary services.

During an audit in August, regulators found problems that hurt patients’ health, a failure to determine if patients could safely live at home, and a pattern of home health aides not showing up for scheduled visits.

Spokesman Johnny Smith Jr. said the health system is working to address the auditors’ findings.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.