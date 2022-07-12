Homebuyers Face Commercial Competition

If you’ve been looking to buy a home in Kansas, you might find yourself competing against a property investor who wants to use the property you’re after as a rental.
Many homebuyers have found themselves outbid by corporate landlords and investment firms.
These firms have the ability to pay cash for homes, and a greater ability to absorb risk when purchasing properties.
Even though a majority of investment purchases are made with cash, and despite interest rates and required down payments being generally higher for investment properties, property investors are also taking out loans.
Nationwide, eight-and-a-half percent of all property loans are to investors.
In Kansas, that figure jumps to 11.8 percent.
Arkansas and Oklahoma top the nation, with around 19 percent of all property loans going to investors.