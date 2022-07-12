      Weather Alert

Homebuyers Face Commercial Competition

Jul 12, 2022 @ 6:37am

If you’ve been looking to buy a home in Kansas, you might find yourself competing against a property investor who wants to use the property you’re after as a rental.

Many homebuyers have found themselves outbid by corporate landlords and investment firms.

These firms have the ability to pay cash for homes, and a greater ability to absorb risk when purchasing properties.

Even though a majority of investment purchases are made with cash, and despite interest rates and required down payments being generally higher for investment properties, property investors are also taking out loans.

Nationwide, eight-and-a-half percent of all property loans are to investors.

In Kansas, that figure jumps to 11.8 percent.

Arkansas and Oklahoma top the nation, with around 19 percent of all property loans going to investors.

You May Also Like
Tale of Two Cities, Kansas Supreme Court Version
Report Ranks Best Value in Kansas Schools
Geary County, Stormont Vail Reach Agreement
NFL
9 Weeks Until NFL Kickoff: Offseason winners and losers
Kansas Property Taxes Slightly Lower Than Nationwide Average
AP Sports
Connect With Us Listen To Us On