Homeless man in Saline County in critical condition after being burnt in fire

by on December 12, 2017 at 11:14 AM (38 mins ago)

Saline County authorities say a homeless man who was found badly burned in a field near Salina apparently started a fire to stay warm.

Sheriff Roger Soldan says 49-year-old Brett Hageman of Lincoln, Nebraska, was found unconscious Saturday by firefighters who responded to a fire just north of Salina.

Authorities found a lighter nearby and believe Hageman started the fire and then fell asleep.

The Salina Journal reports Hageman was in critical condition Monday at a Wichita hospital.

Photo courtesy of MGN Online.

