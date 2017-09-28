Homeless teenager charged in suburban Kansas City killing

A homeless teenager is accused in a suburban Kansas City shooting that killed a man and wounded a woman.

Seventeen-year-old Antonio Stocker III was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action in the

fatal shooting of Eliud Lisboa at an Independence apartment complex.

No attorney is listed for him in online court records. Bond is set at $100,000.

Court records say the shooting happened Tuesday after an altercation that was recorded on a cellphone.

Stocker told police he shot Lisboa because he was scared. He said other people involved in the confrontation were armed, although Lisboa wasn’t when he was

shot.

Stocker said that he and another person disposed of their clothing and the gun in a creek bed after the shooting.