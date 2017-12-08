WIBW News Now!

Homicide investigation underway in Montgomery County

by on December 8, 2017 at 4:47 AM

Law enforcement authorities in Montgomery County are investigating a homicide and asking for help to identify the victim.

According to a Facebook post from the department, on Thursday, deputies and investigators were dispatched to the Card Creek camping area in Montgomery County to meet with hunters who had discovered what they thought was a deceased female floating in the water approximately a quarter of a mile south of the boat ramp.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office and Paramedics from Independence Fire and EMS boarded the hunter’s boat and were taken to the location where the woman was last seen. Paramedics loaded the woman into the boat and transported her to Labette Health Hospital in Independence where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Bureau of Investigations are currently investigating the incident as a homicide. The victim has not been identified.

Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking for your help. If you recognize any of the pictured tattoos on a female please call Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 620-330-1000.

