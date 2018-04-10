Homicide under investigation in Overland Park

Overland Park police are investigating a homicide.

According to a release from Overland Park Police, officers responded to the 8300 block of Switzer around 10:20 Tuesday morning in reference to an armed domestic disturbance. Upon officers arrival, an adult male was found deceased and a child was also injured, related to the armed disturbance. The child was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injury. A male was taken into custody for questioning without incident.

Names of the victims and the suspect have not been released.