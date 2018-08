A man shot in Central Topeka Thursday afternoon died from his wounds.

Police were called just before 5:30 p.m. to the 400 block of SW Taylor in the west alley after someone heard several gunshots and a man was found down in the alley.

The wounded man was taken to a local hospital where he died. The name of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information on this crime should call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.