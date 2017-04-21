WIBW News Now!

Homicide victim was sister of girl abducted, killed in 1999

by on April 21, 2017 at 11:09 AM (3 hours ago)

A woman shot to death in Kansas City, Kansas, has been identified as the sister of a girl who was kidnapped 17 years ago while playing outside, driven to Missouri and killed.

The Kansas City Star reports that police said Thursday that 34-year-old Casey Eaton was the person shot to death late Wednesday night.

Her body was found in a vehicle.

Her sister was Pamela Butler, who was 10 in 1999 when she was kidnapped while roller-skating near her Kansas City, Kansas, home. Her body was later found east of Kansas City in a wooded Grain Valley, Missouri, field.

Keith Nelson was later prosecuted in federal court and sentenced to death for Pamela’s killing.

Police are investigating Eaton’s death and urging anyone with information to call a tips hotline.

