Homicides in Topeka Overnight
Press Release – TPD
On August 10, 2020 at approximately 10:14 p.m., officers from the Topeka Police Department responded to a report of multiple gun shots being fired in the 3800 block of SW South Park.
Officers arrived on scene and located three subjects suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
One individual was declared deceased at the scene.
The second victim was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The third individual was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.
This is an active investigation and TPD personnel remain on scene.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.
Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.
You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.